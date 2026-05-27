Michael Richard Layshock, known to family and friends as Mike, passed away on May 18, 2026, in Salisbury, Maryland, at the age of 91. Born on September 29, 1934, in Youngstown, Ohio, he lived a long and meaningful life marked by service, professionalism, and devotion to the people he loved.
Mike was the son of the late Michael L. Layshock and Mary Strichko. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Patricia Ann Layshock, and by his siblings Ruth Sakmar, Leonard Layshock, and Frances Layshock. He is survived by his sons, Mark Layshock and his wife Mary, and Dave Layshock and his wife Renee. He also leaves behind his four grandchildren, Daniel Layshock, his wife Molly and their daughter Alice; Erin Tye, her husband Patrick and their children Tilden and Grey; Kasey Layshock and her fiancee Max; and Bryan Layshock. Mike's family was a source of great pride and joy throughout his life.
Mike earned a B.S. in Architecture from The Ohio State University, building the foundation for a distinguished career that reflected both his talent and his steady work ethic. He later completed Officer Candidate School in Newport, Rhode Island, and entered active duty as an ensign in the US Navy. He served his country for three years and retired with the rank of Lieutenant JG in 1962.
Following his military service, Mike built a respected career as an architect, first in Youngstown, Ohio then moved the family to the Salisbury area in the early 70's. While in Salisbury he worked at George, Miles & Buhr, then opened his own practice for several years, and later spent three years with Malone & Williams. He capped his career as the resident architect at Salisbury University, where he served until his retirement. He became a member of the American Institute of Architects in 1974, and would remain an active member until his retirement, a distinction that reflected his long-standing dedication to the profession. His work left a lasting mark on the community, and his practical judgment and careful attention to detail earned the respect of colleagues and clients alike.
Mike also gave generously of his time and leadership to civic life. He served on the Salisbury Planning Commission from 2002 to 2007 and was president of the Salisbury Chapter of the Exchange Club. In each role, he brought thoughtfulness, integrity, and professionalism.
Outside of work and service, Mike enjoyed a full and active life. He loved traveling to a variety of Caribbean destinations with his wife and friends as well as fishing for flounder in Ocean City and Chincoteague, playing cards and tending to his abundant vegetable garden. He could often be found in area restaurants with his close friends Jack and Ken, solving the world's problems over a plate of pancakes and sausage or a good chicken soup. Later in his life he and his friend Yogesh could be found at Daytons, heartily enjoying the fried chicken. He was an avid reader with a particular fondness for spy and espionage novels, and followed his favorite NASCAR drivers on Sunday afternoons.
Mike will be remembered as a devoted husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, and friend. He lived with purpose, worked with skill, and carried himself with quiet strength. His legacy remains in the family he cherished, the profession he served with distinction, and the community that benefited from his many years of dedication.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, June 6, 2026, at 2:00pm at Holloway Funeral Home, 501 Snow Hill Rd. Salisbury, MD. 21804. A public visitation will be held one hour prior.