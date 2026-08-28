Mildred Saunders, age 76, of Salisbury, MD went to be home with the Lord on Monday, August 24, 2026 surrounded by family.
She was born September 8, 1949, in Baltimore, MD, a daughter of the late Monica Kowalewski and Harry "Duke" Mac Brair.
Her ability to make anyone feel welcomed, loved, and always at home left a lasting impact. She was known as "Mildred", "Mom", "Mrs. Mil", but to many simply as "Aunt Mil"-a testament to the deep affection and respect she inspired in all who knew her.
Mildred had a heart of gold and was always just a phone call away, ready to lend a hand or a listening ear.
Mildred loved God, animals, cooking for others, angels, Christmas, any excuse to get the family together, sappy Hallmark movies, The Gameshow Network, and playing Yahtzee.
In addition to her parents, Mildred was preceded in death by her husband of 44 years, James Saunders. She was also preceded in death by her two sons, two sisters, and two brothers, James "Donnie" Saunders, Jr., Brian Saunders, Carlene Kreuger, Beverly Dotson, Frederick Kreuger, and Butch Barnes.
Mildred is survived by her son, daughter-in-law, grandson, two like-daughters, and multiple grandchildren Shawn Saunders, Lee Ann Saunders, Shawn Saunders Jr., Morgan Brown, Shannon Kelly, Roxanne, Caroline, Jacklyn, Katie, and Ashley. She is also survived by her brother, sister, and brother-in-law, Kenny Kreuger, Sandra Curioni, and Learco "Leo" Curioni. She passed away leaving her best friends, Susan Strobel, Debbie Lockwood, and Cleo Lagos to continue telling their adventures. She also leaves behind countless other special family members and friends who will deeply miss her.
Viewing and memorial services will be held Monday, August 31, 2026 from 10:00 am through 12:00 pm at Eastern Shore Funeral Home at 504 Franklin Avenue, Berlin, MD 21811, With Mildred's wishes in mind there will not be a burial to follow.
With no designated speaker, we only ask you to continue to share the memories of the woman we all came to know and love.
Mildred will be deeply missed but forever remembered for the love she gave so freely and the light she brought to the lives around her.