Miriam Catlin Elliott, 99, of Salisbury passed away on February 17, 2026. Miriam was born April 14, 1926, at home in Mardela Springs, MD, the daughter of the late Glenn and Laura Harris Catlin. Miriam is survived by her sons, Stephen L. Elliott (Gabrielle) and Michael K. Elliott (Shirley); grandsons, Michael T. Elliott, Gregory M. Barch (Michele), and Matthew S. Elliott; granddaughter Laura Elliott Miriel (Victor); great-grandson, Aidan Thomas Miriel; and many nieces and nephews.
To read the full obituary, click here.