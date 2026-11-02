Diaconissa Nancy J. Hall (Koval), 85, of Berlin, Maryland, passed away peacefully in her sleep on Monday, October 26, 2026. Born on March 21, 1941, in Johnstown, PA, she was the daughter of the late Michael and Mary Koval.
Nancy devoted her life to nursing and service to her country, church, and others. She graduated from the Capital City School of Nursing before enrolling in and graduating from the University of Maryland with both a bachelor's and master's degree in nursing. She joined the US Air Force, eventually attained the rank of lieutenant colonel, and retired after serving her country for 28 years. She served as a flight nurse, caring for those wounded in combat on their long flights home from various conflicts, and eventually became a certified diabetes educator. Her US Air Force career included the presentation of both the Meritorious Service Medal for outstanding non-combat achievement or service and the Presidential Unit Citation, presented to members of the Armed Forces whose units displayed extraordinary heroism in action against an armed enemy. She also received the National Defense Service Medal with a bronze service star for honorable active service during a time of national emergency or conflict. In her later role, she became very actively involved in both the American Diabetes Association and the American Association of Diabetes Educators. Nancy and her husband of over 50 years, Deacon Stephen E. Hall, met while serving alongside one another in California and later married.
With the birth of their only son, Michael P. Hall (wife Cindy L. and son Michael C., of Ocean City, MD), Nancy put her family first and chose to go from active-duty military service to the reserves so that they could remain in Upper Marlboro, MD, a short distance from her job at Malcolm Grow Medical Center on Andrews Air Force Base. Both Nancy and Stephen were actively involved in the Orthodox Church and gained a reputation for helping to build churches as the congregations grew at Holy Resurrection in Potomac, MD, and St. Thomas the Apostle in La Plata, MD. They were also active members of their final church family at Christ the Savior in Berlin, MD, helping whenever possible to ensure its efforts to build a new church would be successful as well.
Nancy is survived by her son Michael P. Hall, daughter-in-law Cindy L. Hall, grandson Michael C. Hall, sister Elaine Koval, and favorite sister-in-law Ellen Campbell (Hall), along with numerous godchildren and adopted family member Alex "Sasha" Shostko, with whom the Halls remained close after meeting him in St. Petersburg, Russia, in 1988 on a pilgrimage organized by the Carpatho-Russian Diocese of Johnstown, PA.
Nancy was preceded in death by her father Michael Koval, mother Mary Koval, husband Deacon Stephen Hall, and twin brothers Donald and Ronald Koval.
A memorial service will be held on Thursday, November 12, 2026, at 7:00 pm at Christ the Savior Orthodox Church in Berlin, MD, following two hours of visitation and fellowship at the church, located at 10315 Carey Rd. A second viewing will be held in Johnstown, PA, on Chandler Ave., from 4:00-6:00 pm at Hindman Funeral Home on Friday, November 13, 2026. The funeral service will be held on Saturday, November 14, 2026, at 10:00 am at Christ the Saviour Cathedral in Johnstown, PA, followed by interment at Grandview Cemetery, also in Johnstown, PA. Nancy's family would like to invite all visiting family and friends to be their guests and enjoy food and fellowship at Events by Aces, located at 316 Chestnut Street, Johnstown, PA.