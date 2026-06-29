Nancy Lee Powell, a lifelong resident of Salisbury, passed away on June 19, 2026, at the age of 73. Born on July 4, 1952, Nancy was a daughter of the late Rodman and Elizabeth Parker. She brought joy and warmth to all who knew her. Nancy will be remembered for her loving spirit, her dedication to her family, and her active involvement in her community.
A devoted homemaker, Nancy spent her life nurturing her children and creating a loving home. She is survived by her beloved son, Rodney Powell, and her cherished daughters, Charlotte Compton, Nicole Prado, and Marguerite Powell. Nancy took immense pride in her eleven grandchildren and six great-grandchildren, who were the light of her life. She is also survived by her former husband, Herman Powell (Dorothy).
Nancy was known for her vibrant personality and her outspoken nature. She actively participated at Bay Harbor Nursing Home, where she advocated for the well-being of others. Her love for games manifested in her passion for puzzles-whether jigsaw puzzles, word puzzles, or Sudoku-as well as her enthusiasm for playing bingo. A true animal lover, Nancy had a special bond with her dogs, Rocky and Bandit.
An avid fan of Dr. Pepper and Reese's Cups, Nancy delighted in the simple pleasures of life. Her warmth and kindness will be deeply missed by her family and friends, as well as the many lives she touched throughout her lifetime.