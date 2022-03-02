Natalie G Wien, 60, of Powellville, passed away on Friday, February 25, 2022 at TidalHealth Peninsula Regional Hospital. Born on October 31, 1961 in Hanover, York County, Pennsylvania, she was the daughter of the late Howard Garrett and the late Alice Garrett.
Natalie was a member of Bates United Methodist Church for 12 years and she is now a member of Emmanuel Wesleyan Church for 4 years. She was active in the Girl Scouts in her early years. She mentored for Worcester County Development Center. Natalie was a graduate of Parkside High School Class of 1979. After graduation she attended Wor-Wic Community College with certificates in Business training.
