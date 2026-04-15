Natalie Ruth Thomas Bloodsworth, beloved teacher, sister, aunt, mother, grandmother, and cherished member of her community, passed away March 10, 2026, after a life devoted to learning, family, and service. Natalie was born on May 27, 1941, to Dr. Nathaniel Ross Thomas and Ruth McCabe Thomas. She spent her earliest years moving among Army bases throughout the South while her father served as an Army Air Corps surgeon during World War II and her mother, a nurse, prepared medical supplies for field packs. After the war, the family settled in Ocean City, Maryland, where Dr. Thomas became one of the few physicians serving the growing coastal community.
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