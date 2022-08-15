Niamh Michelle Shortt, 38, Salisbury resident, passed early Monday morning, August 8th 2022. Born in Galway, Ireland, she was the daughter of Norah Fahy Shortt and Brendan Shortt.
She was a woman who bravely followed her passions in life, whether that was through building vibrant sustainable and just food systems through Future Harvest as the Field School Director, or the years she spent in New Orleans post Katrina assisting migrant workers through founding an English as a Second Language program.
To read full obituary, click Here.