Nicole Maria Bluhm of Harbeson DE was born in Kettering OH on Mar 12 1968 and passed peacefully in Harbeson DE on May 15 2025. Nicole was the beloved daughter of Gail (nee Dolphin) Bluhm Bozzella and stepfather Ed Bozzella of Ocean View DE, and George Bluhm (Connie) of Canton OH. Survivors include her son Emerson Bluhm (Annie) and her grandchildren Wrenley, Winnifred and Laurence of Great Falls VA and many aunts, uncles and cousins. She was preceded in death by her brother Brian Bluhm.
