Norman Windsor Whaley, Jr., cherished father, dedicated carpenter, and proud veteran, passed away peacefully on August 30, 2026, in his hometown of Salisbury, Maryland. Born on December 5, 1944, Norman was the son of the late Norman Whaley, Sr. and Agnes Whaley. He lived a life devoted to his family and community.
After graduating high school, Norman joined in the United States Navy, where he served honorably. Following his time in the service, he joined his family's tugboat company, an experience that he deeply valued. He later spent over 30 years working for Harrisons, carving out a reputation as a skilled carpenter and trusted craftsman in the industry.
Norman was an active member of the Redmen's Lodge and the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW), where his contributions to the community were greatly appreciated. He enjoyed the simple pleasures in life, including fishing, hunting, and going on leisurely car rides. Most importantly, he treasured the moments spent with his family, valuing every opportunity for family gatherings and making cherished memories.
Norman is survived by his son, Norman Whaley, III; daughter-in-law, Lori Whaley; grandchildren, Tyler, Britney, and Sean Whaley; great-grandson, Owen Whaley; and sister, Wanda Bell.
In addition to his parents, Norman was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Linda Whaley; and his sister, Brenda Brinson.
Norman will be remembered as a guiding light who brought love and laughter to the lives of those who loved him. He will be missed profoundly but will forever remain in their hearts.