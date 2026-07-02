It is with great sadness and broken hearts that we announce the passing of Olive McCready on May 10th, 2026, Mother's Day, at Delmar nursing home. She was 98.
She was born on a farm near Willards, to the late Norris and Mary Mitchell. She attended WiHi, where she met her future husband, Virgil McCready, Jr. They got married while Virgil was on leave from the Army. She lived most of her life in Salisbury.
She worked for Drs. Bloxom, Reeves, Insley Jr. and Bartkovich, for many years as a medical transcriptionist, and could type almost as fast as she could talk, and she could talk faster than a bullet.
Olive was always full of energy, enthusiasm, and joy. She was the quintessential American mother and wife. She made huge meals during holidays, and Christmas was a time of great celebration. She was constantly making cakes and casseroles for her Tony Tank neighbors and other friends. She was an amazing mother to her two children, Vicki and Gary.
She and Virgil were frequently on the go. They enjoyed hosting cocktail parties, traveling, and volunteering at the church, where Olive was a member of the Alter Guild.
Olive loved "pushing the cart" full of magazines and newspapers around to the patients, as a long-time member of the PRMC Junior Board. Olive was a member of Bethesda Methodist church for over 65 years, serving on various committees and frequently as Circle Chairman. She was a member of the Town and Country Homemakers for many years.
Olive and Virgil were also longtime members of the college seagull club and enjoyed the formal dances. They also enjoyed their "Friday night" dinner group.She received "Neighbor of the Year" from Asbury church, something that didn't surprise anyone.
Olive always kept Virgil busy with her "Honey Do" lists, a constant source of family amusement. She was fond of sweets and was always going on a diet "on Monday". She was an avid "power shopper" and was forever trying to find bargains at Hecht's and Boscov's.
Olive was a very loving, kind, and happy woman. You could pick her out of a crowd instantly by her contagious laugh. She was just fun to be around, forever optimistic.She was preceded in death by her long-time husband, Virgil McCready, her constant companion, and her loving daughter, Vicki McCready. She was also preceded in death by her sister, Mary Ellen Miles, and her brother, Richard Mitchell.
Olive is survived by her loving and devoted son, Dr. Gary McCready, and a special niece, Susan Miles. She is also survived by her grandsons, Sean and Keith McCready, whom she loved and adored as only a grandmother can. Olive is also survived by many nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at Holloway Funeral Home, 501 Snow Hill Road Salisbury, Maryland 21804 on Sunday, July 12 at 3:00 PM, with a calling hour from 2:00 PM - 3:00 PM.