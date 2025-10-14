Oliver C. Adrion, 91, of Salisbury passed away Sunday, October 12, 2025, at his home. Born September 29, 1934, in Salisbury, he was the son of the late Gordon and Ruth (Kelly) Adrion. He and his wife, Eleanor C. (Clarke) Brewer, celebrated nine years of marriage on January 16, 2025. Oliver proudly served in the US Army. He later retired from ACME Markets after 35 years of service. After his retirement, Oliver continued to enjoy renovating homes and spaces for friends and family.
