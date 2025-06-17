Oran Hopkins Taylor, 97, of Salisbury, passed away on June 14, 2025. Born in Siloam, he was the son of the late Henry Stingle Taylor or Myrtle Hopkins Taylor. Oran was a US Marine Corps veteran and a member of Rock Christian Fellowship Church in Salisbury. For many years, he served on the local board of administrations, as an adult Sunday school teacher, and Sunday school superintendent. He owned and operated Taylor and Harper Masonry for 24 years, retiring in 1992. He enjoyed reading his bible, gardening, and spending time with his family.
