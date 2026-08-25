Pamela Clara Linton, known lovingly as Pam, entered into eternal rest on August 20, 2026, in Salisbury, Maryland, following a period of declining health, surrounded by her loved ones. She was born on February 5, 1948, in Old Town, Maine, and lived a life marked by courage, devotion, and a deep faith in God. Pam was a Christian woman whose gentle spirit, loving heart, and steadfast presence blessed all who knew her.
Pam was the cherished wife of Daniel Linton Sr. for more than 59 years, and together they built a life grounded in faith, love, and family. Their marriage was a testimony to commitment, patience, and enduring companionship. She was a devoted mother to Daniel Linton Jr., Darrell Linton, Denise Southern and her husband, Christopher, and Darren Linton Sr. and his wife, Taylor. Pam treasured her role as a mother and found great joy in caring for her family through every season of life.
She was a proud and loving grandmother to Spencer Linton and his wife, Kelsey; Sara Linton; Summer Linton; Hailey Boog and her husband, Kollin; Garrett Southern; Camryn Linton; Ava Linton; and Michael Linton Jr. She was also blessed with four great-grandchildren: Karson, Karter, Kadence and Ronin. Pam delighted in each generation of her family, and her love could be felt in the laughter, stories, and memories they shared. Her family was one of her greatest blessings, and she leaves them a legacy of faith, kindness, and unconditional love.
Pam was the beloved daughter of the late Yvonne LaBree Lyons and Raymond Latno Sr. of Bradley, Maine. She was preceded in death by her sister, Patricia Lozier and Patricia's husband, Paul Lozier Sr.; and their son, Paul Lozier Jr. She is survived by her brother, Raymond Latno Jr. and his wife, Laurie, as well as her niece, Gayle Lozier. Her family ties remained dear to her, and she carried those she loved close to her heart throughout her life.
Throughout her life, Pam devoted herself to being a mother and homemaker, making her home a place of comfort, nourishment, and love. She was known for her wonderful cooking and baking and especially loved preparing meals for family and friends. She enjoyed Southern cooking, Mexican and Chinese food, good conversation, and was always willing to try something new. Even on trips to doctor appointments, she made sure to stop at Wawa for mac and cheese-a simple tradition that brought a smile to those who knew her best. Her kitchen and her table were expressions of her generous spirit and her love for others.
Pam also enjoyed the simple pleasures of life. She loved movies, nature, bird watching, squirrels, gardening, and flowers. She appreciated the beauty of God's creation and found peace in observing the world around her. Her interests reflected her gentle nature and her ability to find joy in everyday moments and quiet reflections. Those who knew Pam will remember a woman who met life with courage, loved deeply, and held firmly to her faith.
Pam's life was a blessing to her family and to all who were fortunate enough to know her. A faithful servant, devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend, she leaves behind a legacy of love and faith that will continue to shine through the lives she touched. Though she will be deeply missed, her family finds peace in knowing that she is now in the presence of the Lord, resting in the arms of her Savior. In the words of the Apostle Paul, "I have fought a good fight, I have finished my course, I have kept the faith" (2 Timothy 4:7). These words beautifully reflect the way Pam lived her life, the faith she held onto, and the hope that carried her home.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, August 27, 2026, at 11:00 a.m. at Holy Name of Jesus Catholic Church in Pocomoke City, Maryland 21851. The family will receive friends for a closed-casket visitation beginning at 10:00 a.m. at the church, prior to Mass.
Following Mass, Pam will be laid to rest at Downings United Methodist Church Cemetery in Oak Hall, Virginia. After the burial, family and friends are invited to return to Holy Name of Jesus Catholic Church in Pocomoke City for a reception and time of fellowship, remembrance, and sharing in the memories of Pam's life.