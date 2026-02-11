Patricia A Jarvis

Patricia Ann Jarvis, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, and friend, passed away peacefully on February 9,2026 at the age of 70. She was surrounded by her family. Born on January 6, 1956 in Salisbury, MD. Patti Ann lived a life defined by love, strength, and generosity. Patti Ann married the love of her life Glen Jarvis on June 12, 1976. She was a devoted wife. mother, grandmother, great- grandmother who put her family at the center of everything she did, offering constant support, wisdom, and unconditional love.
