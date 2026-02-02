Patricia A Steskal, 62 of Pittsville passed away on December 22, 2025 at her home. She was the daughter of Gerald and Patricia Steskal. Fierce independence, determination and a love of tinkering with recipes led Patti to find her calling in life. She founded and operated a successful direct retail, farm-to-market business for many years. Her business, Home Canning Classics, produced freshly canned pickles, and other pickled condiments, homemade jams, jellies and pie fillings, along with home-smoked cheeses, cheese spreads, peanuts and organic honey. She was highly dedicated to producing the highest quality products possible and it showed. She was well-known and respected in local farm markets and festivals where she had developed a devoted following for her products.
