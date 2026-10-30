It is with great sorrow that we announce the passing of Patricia A. Strott who left us on October 23, 2026, at the age of 91. Born in West Virginia on September 10,1935, she was the last surviving sibling of 10 children born to Howard and Dulcie Dawson. Besides her role of daughter, sister, aunt, mother, grandmother, great grandmother and friend, she was a survivor of childhood polio. She was affectionately called ‘Trish’. She attended West Virginia Wesleyan where she married K Franks in 1958. She is survived by daughter (Toni Franks) of Berlin Maryland and son (Anthony Franks) of Hebron Maryland, and son (Bradley Strott) of Winston Salem NC from her second marriage to George G. Strott in 1969. Patricia immersed herself in raising her family and working in the Salisbury Maryland area.
Patricia completed her education at Salisbury University, earning a BS in Social Work, Master of Education and Master of Social Work. She spent many years in the social work/mental health field with Lower Shore Shelter Workshop, MAC, Meal on Wheels, State Psychiatric Hospital, Catholic Charities, and private counseling. Pat volunteered at Bethesda United Methodist as a Sunday school teacher and the YMCA of the Chesapeake. She loved helping others with life decisions and willingly counseled those who asked. She enjoyed gardening and willingly taught plant names to anyone who listened. Weekends would also find her and George on water boating and fishing with friends; Don and Carol Malone, Fred and Peg Lauridsen. Friday evenings were spent grilling rockfish and sipping a cold beer or attending a Navy football game in Annapolis on Saturdays. Maude and Earl often played all the favorites at Johnny and Sammy’s Alpine Room or at the Elks, and you would find George and Pat at a table with those same friends. She also spent many hours in the art community becoming a painter. Her church community included Bethesda United Methodist, St. Albans Apiscopal, and or any available Church to worship in and sing. She memorized both the Bible Verses and the Hymnal. She leaves a hole in the hearts of her children; Toni (Mark Cerbo), Anthony (Michaelann) and Bradley (Nicole), grandchildren; Genevieve, Loudon, Caroline (Truman), Gabrielle, Ben and Graycie and great grandchildren; Hartwell and Lucas and many nieces and nephews. She lived a full and fun life and never met a stranger. Join us as we Honor her Spirit and Pray for her Soul on Saturday, November 21 at 10:30am at Bethesda United Methodist Church 406 N Division St. Salisbury, Maryland 21801. We will Celebrate Her Life following the service at Evolution Craft & Public House. The public is invited.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Bethesda United Methodist Church.