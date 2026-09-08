Patricia Ann Bunting, lovingly known as Trish, passed away peacefully on August 30, 2026, in Hebron, Maryland, at the age of 63.
Born on April 15, 1963, in Newark, New Jersey, Patricia lived a life centered around faith, family, and the people she loved. A Christian whose faith was an important part of her life, she carried a gentle and welcoming spirit that made people feel comfortable in her presence. She was kind, loving, and friendly, and perhaps most of all, she was known for her smile. It was a smile that could brighten a room, and one that those who loved her will carry with them always.
Patricia is survived by her husband, Raymond Bunting; her daughters, Leighann and Nicole; and her son, Scott. She was a cherished grandmother to Trystian, Atreyu, Ryder, Felix, and Ruby, each of whom brought her tremendous joy. She loved having her family together and treasured the laughter, conversations, and memories made whenever everyone came to visit. Her home was happiest when it was filled with the people she loved, and she welcomed everyone who walked through her door with warmth and affection. She was simply "Nonna" to all who called her that, and she loved each of them with all her heart.
Patricia is also survived by her sister, Lori, and her brothers, Charles and Albert. She treasured the bonds she shared with her family and the many memories they created together throughout the years.
Patricia studied the arts during her college years, reflecting her appreciation for creativity and expression. As a Navy wife, she supported her family through the demands and changes that came with military life, bringing strength, patience, and devotion to her role. While her children were in school, she worked as an administrator in the schools and later embraced life as a stay-at-home mom and wife, continuing to devote herself to her family.
She enjoyed listening to music, spending time with family and friends, and most of all, simply being surrounded by the people she loved. She found joy in the ordinary moments-the visits, the conversations, the laughter, and having a full house. She had a way of making people feel welcome, and her home was a place where family and friends could come together and feel loved.
Patricia Ann Bunting will be remembered not only for the love she gave, but for the warmth she brought into the lives of those around her. She leaves behind a family who will miss her smile, her kindness, her laughter, and the comfort of simply knowing she was there.
Her greatest legacy is the love she created within her family. The memories made around her, the stories that will continue to be told, and the love shared between generations will keep her close. Though she is no longer sitting at the center of those family gatherings, her place there will always remain.
In lieu of flowers, Patricia would have wanted donations made in her memory to the Tunnel to Towers Foundation or Wounded Warrior Project. Supporting our nation's veterans and military families was a cause close to her heart, and she would be honored to have her memory continue to help those who have served.
She was loved deeply, she was cherished by many, and she will always be Nonna.