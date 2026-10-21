Patricia Ann Wehner, beloved mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, passed away on October 12, 2026, at the age of 91.
Patricia was a woman who enjoyed staying active and making the most of life. She was a member of St. Andrew's Church on Chincoteague Island, Virginia, and the Red Hat Society. She enjoyed golfing, going for walks, polka dancing and participating in aerobics, always keeping herself busy with the activities she loved. She also had a passion for gardening and took pleasure in tending to her plants and flowers.
One of Patricia's greatest joys was cooking. She loved experimenting with recipes and adding her own special touches to dishes from her favorite Southern Living cookbooks. Her quiche with bacon and cheese was a favorite, and she especially enjoyed Italian food and sweet treats, including ice cream, cookies, and brownies. Her love of cooking and sharing good food was one of the many ways she brought joy to those around her.
Above all, Patricia cherished her family and the special role she held as a mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Her family will remember her for her many interests, her love of life, and the memories they shared together.
Patricia is survived by her daughter, Joanne Pantaleo (Robert); step-son, Christopher Wehner (Marilyn); grandson, Travis Seward; great-grandchildren, Xander Seward, Axel Seward, and Delores Wehner; and sister, Carol Haggerty.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Carroll and Mary Doetzer; her first love, Joseph Seeberger; her last love, Charles Wehner; her son, Paul Seeberger; her daughter, Patti Seward; her grandson, Benjamin Seward; and her brother, William Doetzer.
Family and friends are invited to a Mass being held in Patricia's memory at St. Andrew's Catholic Church in Chincoteague on Friday, October 23, 2026 at 12:00 PM.
Patricia will be dearly missed by her family and all who had the pleasure of knowing her. Her memory will live on through the love she shared and the many special moments she leaves behind.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Andrew's Church by visiting https://www.standrewci.com/giving.html.