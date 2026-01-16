Patricia Bradford was a loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother whose greatest joy in life was her family. She especially cherished time spent with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, creating memories that will be held close by all who knew her. Patricia loved being out on the water with her family, taking trips by boat to Chincoteague, Ocean City and Assateague Island-moments filled with laughter, sunshine, and togetherness that she truly treasured.
To read the full obituary, click here.