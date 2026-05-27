Patrick Alan Thompsen, 65, of Pocomoke passed away Friday, May 22, 2026 at his home.
Born November 20, 1960, in Del Rio, TX, he was the son of the late Hans Rolf and Rita Lillian (McGrath) Thompsen. He and his wife, Pamala (Fisher) Thompsen had recently celebrated 24 years of marriage.
Pat graduated from James M. Bennett High School class of 1979 and then served in and was honorably discharged from the US Navy in 1984. Pat began a career in law enforcement that spanned almost 40 years, and served with the following agencies: Salisbury City Police Department, Berlin Police Department, Maryland Natural Resources Police (from which he retired), Worcester County Sheriff's Office, and Wicomico County Sheriff's Office.
Pat was a devoted husband and Pam's soulmate. They shared a mutual and eternal love for each other. He also cared deeply for and enjoyed spending time with family, friends and animals, his chickens and his dog, Runa, and took amazing care of all of them. He was always ready to help anyone in need, and his ability to master any task he set his mind to was a true gift to his friends and family. Pat also enjoyed hunting, fishing, boating, gardening and riding his motorcycle, but he prided himself on being a master prankster.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by four daughters, Kelsey Wootten, Jennifer "Nikki" Patterson, Julie Bolden, and Patricia "Danielle" Bolden; two brothers, John Thompsen and Joseph Thompsen (Wendy); two sisters, Lilly "Cookie" Hedinger and Jeanette "Candy" Vacante; grandchildren; great-grandchildren; many nieces, nephews, and cousins, especially Emily O'Barskey, Gunnar Thompsen, Matt Thompsen, Lena Thompsen, Gunner Vacante, Donna Buckley and Kelly Marlatt.
A Visitation will be held on Sunday, May 31, 2026, in Holloway Funeral Home, 501 Snow Hill Road, Salisbury, MD 21804 from 1:00 - 2:00 PM. A Funeral Service will follow at 2:00 PM in the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers memorial gifts in Pat's honor may be made to Marissa's Train It Forward, 302 King Street, Fruitland, MD 21826 or via their website at www.trainitforwardinc.com. Train It Forward rescues stray dogs and cares for dogs left behind in domestic violence situations.
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The Funeral Service for Pat Thompsen will begin Sunday, May 31, 2026 at 2:00 PM EST.