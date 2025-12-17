Paul Leo Molle, known affectionately as Paul to his friends and loved ones, passed away peacefully in Pocomoke City, MD, surrounded by the memories of a life fully and joyfully lived. Born in Baltimore, MD, Paul's journey through life was marked by his unwavering spirit of adventure and the deep bonds of family which he cherished till his last breath. Paul's legacy is honored by his beloved wife of 43 years, Audrey Molle, who together with Paul, traversed the globe, sharing experiences and creating memories in countries such as England, France, and Egypt. Their shared passion for travel was only matched by their love for their family of pets, including 13 cats and a cherished turtle, four of whom are still living, bringing joy and warmth to their home.
