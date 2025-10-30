Pauline L Essick

Pauline Louise Essick, born January 27, 1927, in Reading Pennsylvania, departed peacefully on October 18, 2025. She is predeceased by her parents, the late Walter Behm and Pearl Holzman Behm, her husband Thomas (Tom) R. Essick and most recently, her son-in-law, Alan Dobrowolski. Left behind to carry out her legacy are her two daughters Linda Cockey of Salisbury, MD and Rosalind Dobrowolski of East Hampton, CT; four granddaughters, Julie Nosal of CT, Erin Nosal of CT, Sarah Arseneault and her husband Peter Arseneault of CT, and Rose Cockey of CO; and three great grandchildren, Maisey Zuder, Brady and Brooke Arseneault of CT. Her sisters include the late Ruth Peterson and Susan Schaeffer.
