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Phyllis A. Ford passed away on Saturday, August 8, 2026. She was the daughter of George and Mildred Davis from Powellville, MD. She retired from Wicomico Board of Education as a school secretary and bookkeeper in 1999. 

She is survived by her children, Dawn, Mark (Mary), and Michael; her grandchildren, Steven (Catherine), Erika, Amanda, Nicole (Sean and his children), and Ryan (Rita); and her beloved 13 great-grandchildren. Phyllis also leaves behind several nieces, nephews, and their families. 

Phyllis was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Milbert Ford; her brother, Maurice (Marion); her brother, Joe; and her aunt Irma (Luther) Pennewell. 

There will be no formal services planned. A family memorial may be planned at a later date. 

Her family loves her and will deeply miss her.

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