Ralph Richard Plaskon, 71, passed away at his home on July 13, 2025. He was born in 1953 at Walter Reed Medical Center in Washington, DC to Harry "Greg" Plaskon and Deloris Noel Plaskon. He graduated from Laurel High School, Laurel, MD and attended the University of MD, College Park, MD. Upon his decision to join the US Air Force, he served with honorable discharge from 1972 to 1976 which ultimately led to his career with the City of Salisbury as Supervisor of Parking.
