Raymond Joseph Koval, 90, passed away peacefully at his home in Berlin, Maryland on September 30, 2026.
Ray was born on December 12, 1935 in Connellsville, PA, to Susan (Kostelnik) and Theodore Koval. He graduated from Connellsville High School and served in the U.S. Army 25th Infantry Division. In 1962, he married Mary Patricia (O'Donnell) Koval, also from Connellsville, and moved to Greensburg, where they raised their family.
Ray held various manufacturing and engineering positions throughout his career, starting at Westinghouse in Youngwood and ending at AMI Doduco in Delmont. He will be remembered for his gentle nature, sly sense of humor, and devotion to his family. Ray especially enjoyed traveling the world with his family when he retired. He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 61 years, Trish, and is survived by his sons Michael (Elizabeth) Koval of Delmar, Maryland, David (Stacey) Koval of Hillsborough, North Carolina, and six beloved Koval grandchildren: Dillon, Lauren, Ally, David, Isabel, and Daniel.
The family would like to express their gratitude to the staff at Gull Creek Assisted Living and the nurses from Coastal Hospice for the care and kindness they provided Ray in his final months. A Memorial Mass will be held at Our Mother of Sorrows Catholic Church in Murrysville, PA, at a later date. Ray will be dearly missed by all who knew him.