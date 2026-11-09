Reita Janet Passen, born on April 14, 1943, in Salisbury, Maryland, passed away in the same beloved hometown on November 3, 2026, after a short illness. She was 83 years old. Reita lived a life marked by faith, devotion, and quiet strength. She was a Christian woman whose life reflected the values of compassion, humility, and steadfast love, and she will be remembered with deep affection by all who had the blessing of knowing her.
Reita was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, aunt, cousin, and friend. She was preceded in death by her husband, Francis "Rusty" Passen, with whom she shared a life built on love, family, and enduring commitment. She is survived by her sons, Mark Passen and Michael Passen, who carry forward the lessons of kindness and perseverance she taught by example. She also leaves behind her grandchildren, Zackary Passen, Torrence Coffin, Elizabeth Passen, and Matthew Passen, each of whom held a special place in her heart. She is also remembered with love by her daughters-in-law, Teresa Passen and Amanda Passen, by her nephews, George Coffin Jr. and Danny Coffin, and by her cousin, Doris Cecil. Her family was the center of her world, and she treasured every moment spent in their company.
Reita spent much of her life in Salisbury, where she was known for her steady presence and gentle spirit. She fulfilled a commitment to her late husband to be a homemaker and make her sons and family the primary focus. Through her labor, she showed that service to others can be a sacred act. Reita understood the value of hard work, and she met her responsibilities with grace and determination. Her life was a testimony to the dignity of honest work and the beauty of a life lived in service to family.
Those who knew Reita will remember her as selfless, spirited, and wise. She had a way of making others feel welcome and valued, and she carried herself with a quiet dignity that left a lasting impression. Her home and her heart were open to others, and she found joy in the simple but meaningful pleasures of life. She loved gardening and took delight in watching things grow and bloom. She enjoyed antiques and had a deep appreciation for history, especially the elegance and charm of the Victorian era. She also loved hosting tea parties, where conversation, laughter, and hospitality came together in a way that reflected her gracious nature.
Reita's curiosity and love of family history were expressed through her interest in genealogy, the American Civil War, and she took great pride in preserving stories and connections that might otherwise have been forgotten. She especially cherished her grandchildren and family, and her love for them was constant and sincere. She also took an interest in the royal family, finding enjoyment in their traditions and history. These interests were a reflection of her thoughtful mind and her appreciation for beauty, heritage, and enduring bonds. She found meaning in the details of life and shared that appreciation generously with others.
Her faith was the foundation of her life. Reita trusted in the Lord and lived with the quiet assurance that comes from a heart anchored in Christian hope. She faced life's joys and sorrows with courage, and even in difficult times she remained a source of comfort to those around her. Her life was a witness to the power of faith, love, and perseverance. Though her absence will be deeply felt, her family and friends take comfort in knowing that she is now at peace in the presence of her Savior.
Reita Janet Passen leaves behind a legacy of love, devotion, and grace. Her memory will live on in the hearts of her children, grandchildren, extended family, and all who were touched by her kindness. She will be remembered for her warm heart, her wise counsel, her spirited nature, and the steadfast love she gave so freely. May she rest in eternal peace, and may her loved ones be comforted by the promise of God's everlasting care.
A Funeral service for Reita will be held on Wednesday, November 11, 2026, at 2:00 p.m. at Holloway Funeral Home, 501 Snow Hill Road, Salisbury, MD 21804. Visitation will take place from 1:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m.