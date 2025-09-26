Rene A Niblett

Rene went peacefully to be with our Lord on September 19, 2025 from complications she suffered due to a stroke. Rene worked for the postal service for many years. Throughout her career, she worked at several locations, most recently out of Salisbury doing the rural routes in Nanticoke and Tyaskin before retiring in June of 2022. Rene loved her friends and especially loved her family. She spent a good portion of her life being a caregiver for her brother, Michael, and later in life for her mother, Phyllis, whom she adored.
