Salisbury, MD (21801)

Today

Sun and clouds mixed. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 88F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph..

Tonight

Thunderstorms this evening, then skies turning partly cloudy after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 72F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%.