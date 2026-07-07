To everything there is a season, and a time to every purpose under the heaven; A time to be born, and a time to die. (Ecclesiastes 3:1-2)
Paul Herbert Elligson was born September 24th, 1951, in Hanover, Pennsylvania, the third and best of five sons to the late William P. Elligson and Eleanor D. Elligson. He passed away on July 4th, 2026, at the age of 74.
An ordained Southern Baptist Minister since 1981, Paul served as Pastor of First Baptist Church in Pocomoke City, MD from April 6, 1996, until his retirement February 28, 2016. Prior to that he served as Minister of Music, Education and Youth in churches in South Carolina and North Carolina.
He was a 1969 graduate of the Hereford Jr. Sr. High School in Parkton, MD and attended Towson University where he majored in music and Columbia Bible College, Columbia SC as a Bible major. He received a Bachelor of Theology from Anderson Baptist Seminary.
Prior to entering the ministry in 1977, he was employed by Baltimore County, MD Parks and Recreation, and Baltimore County, MD Board of Education. In 1989, he took a two year sabbatical from church ministry and worked for the Hatcher Funeral Home in Langley, SC gaining much experience in grief ministry. He returned to church ministry in 1991. Each of his employment opportunities provided valuable life experiences useful in the ministry.
Paul enjoyed playing piano, cooking, gardening, fishing, and reading.
He is survived by his loving wife of 51 years Lil M. Elligson, his 2 sons Brian (Rebecca) of Winchester, KY and Michael (Sharon), along with 3 grandchildren Amanda, Micah, and Jillian, all of Ephrata, PA. In addition, he is survived by 4 brothers; William "Larry" (Gloria) of Millers, MD; James Mark of Salisbury, MD; Kenneth (Mary) of Snow Hill, MD; Robert (Sue) of Lancaster, VA. Eleven nephews and nieces, and a large neighborhood family that he cared for deeply, especially his fishing partner Gene Mason and his good buddy Aiden Webster. Aside from his parents, he was preceded in death by his grandson Logan Anthony Elligson and his dear puppy Molly.
A funeral service will be held at First Baptist Church on Saturday, July 11th with visitation from 12 to 1pm and the service from 1 to 2pm with the Rev. Kenneth D. Elligson and Rev. James Area officiating. A luncheon will follow.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions be made in his memory to First Baptist Church, 204 4th Street, Pocomoke, MD 21851 or to Spence Baptist Church, 4824 Paw Paw Creek Rd, Snow Hill, MD 21863.
Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home, Pocomoke City.