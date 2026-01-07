It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Richard Andrew Zielinski, who lost his battle with bladder cancer on Dec. 29, 2025. Richard was born on Feb. 18, 1943 in Baltimore, Maryland to Joseph and Elizabeth Zielinski. Richard enlisted in the U.S. Army at 18yrs old, then served with a "Nike" missile battalion in Germany. After completing military service, he worked as a machinist before taking to the open road as an 18-wheel truck driver. He loved to tell stories-often recounting "war stories" to anyone willing to listen, thus earning the trucker nickname "Hollywood."
