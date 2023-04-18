Rick Blevins, 64, of Stockton passed away on Wednesday, April 12, 2023 at Tidal Health. Born in Stockton, April 24, 1958. Rick was the son of the late Robert Quincy Blevins and Eileen Mae Blevins.
To read full obituary, click Here.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...West winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. * WHERE...Chesapeake Bay from Sandy Point MD to Smith Point VA, Tidal Potomac from Cobb Island MD to Smith Point VA, Patapsco River including Baltimore Harbor, Chester River to Queenstown MD, Eastern Bay, Choptank River to Cambridge MD and the Little Choptank River, and Tangier Sound and the inland waters surrounding Bloodsworth Island. * WHEN...Until 7 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Gusts may be more occasional overnight, especially south of Sandy Point MD. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. &&
...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR THE LOWER MARYLAND EASTERN SHORE... * AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zone 021 Dorchester, Fire Weather Zone 022 Wicomico, Fire Weather Zone 023 Somerset, Fire Weather Zone 024 Inland Worcester and Fire Weather Zone 025 Maryland Beaches. * TIMING...Until 8 PM Today. * WINDS...West 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...15 to 25 percent. * TEMPERATURES...In the upper 60s to lower 70s. * IMPACTS...The combination of dry conditions, low humidity, and strong gusty winds will result in favorable conditions for the rapid spread of fires this afternoon and evening. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. &&
Rick Blevins, 64, of Stockton passed away on Wednesday, April 12, 2023 at Tidal Health. Born in Stockton, April 24, 1958. Rick was the son of the late Robert Quincy Blevins and Eileen Mae Blevins.
To read full obituary, click Here.