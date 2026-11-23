It is with deep sorrow and much love that we mourn the passing of Richard “Rick” Lee Einsig, of Hebron, MD on November 14th, 2026, at the age of 68.
He will be lovingly remembered by his long-time partner and Wife of 16 years, Beverly Einsig; his daughters: Alice Einsig and Virginia (Gregory) Vieira; his son: Paul (Shayna) Einsig; his granddaughter Emily Einsig; his grandsons: Benjamin Miller, Charles Vieira, Thomas Einsig, and Henry Vieira; as well as numerous friends and family.
He was predeceased by his father Robert Einsig, his mother Catherine Krebs, and his brother David Krebs.
He was born and raised in the York, PA area, he served 4 years in the United States Air Force and spent much of his career in the Commercial Boiler Industry in various roles from field technician to branch manager before retiring at age 64. He was deeply driven by his faith and had a strong relationship with God and was a member of the Allen Memorial Baptist Church in Salisbury, MD for the better part of 34 years. He often spent time volunteering with the church for various charitable events and church sanctioned outreach events. When he wasn’t serving his community, he was home with his wife gardening, canning vegetables, trying out new recipes in the kitchen, tending to his cherished flock of hens, and enjoying his children and grandchildren.
His passing is a great loss to those who knew him, but we are comforted knowing he is basking in the eternal light of heaven, saved by the grace of his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.
A viewing and service will be held at 1:00pm on November 24th, 2026, at Allen Memorial Baptist Church (1303 Snow Hill Rd, Salisbury, MD 21804).
The family wishes to send a special thank you to the attending bystanders, First responders of York County, UPMC Hanover, and Holloway Funeral Home for their care and compassion throughout this tragic time.