Robert Glenn Newman, known affectionately to family and friends as Bob, passed away on May 12, 2026, in Tyaskin, Maryland, at the age of 86.
Bob was born on January 25, 1940, in Locust Grove township of Franklin, Ohio, and he carried the spirit of his Ohio roots with him throughout his life. Though he later made his home in Maryland and came to enjoy the life he built there, he remained an Ohio native at heart. He was a man who valued hard work, loyalty, and the simple goodness found in helping others. Those who knew him will remember him as handy, funny, and adventurous, with a practical mind and a warm heart.
Bob lived a life defined by service to others and a deep appreciation for the world around him. He was the kind of man who could fix about anything, and he took pride in being someone others could count on. He saw purpose in everything and approached life with a steady, capable spirit. Whether he was lending a hand to a neighbor, sharing a laugh with a friend, or spending time outdoors, Bob made the most of each day and left a lasting impression on the people around him.
He loved his friends and was always willing to help his neighbors. An outdoor enthusiast, he found great joy in hunting, crabbing, and fishing. These pastimes reflected his love of nature, his patience, and his appreciation for the quieter moments in life. Bob enjoyed being active and engaged, and he embraced the experiences that brought him closer to the people and places he loved.
Bob was also involved with the Sons of the American Legion, where he shared in fellowship and community spirit. His association with that organization reflected the values he held dear, including patriotism, camaraderie, and service. He was proud of the connections he made and the role he played in the lives of those around him.
He is survived by his wife, Janet Newman; his sons, Scott Newman and Greg Thompson; his grand daughters, Krystal Lynn Newman and Jazzalyn Bennett who effectively referred to him as "the crazy old man"; his daughter-in-law, Augustina "Lynn" Bennett; and several nieces and nephews. He will also be remembered by many extended family members and friends whose lives he touched over the years.
Bob was preceded in death by his father, Clarence Newman, and his mother, Ethel Newman, as well as his brothers and sisters. Their memory remained an important part of his life, and he carried the bonds of family with him always.
Bob's life was one of quiet strength, humor, and dedication. He had a gift for making others feel welcome and valued, and his presence brought comfort and laughter to those around him. He will be remembered not only for what he could do with his hands, but also for the kindness, resilience, and adventurous spirit he shared so freely.
His family and friends will forever cherish the memories of his wisdom, his good humor, and the many ways he enriched their lives. Though he has departed this life, the legacy of Bob Newman will continue to live on in the hearts of those who loved him.