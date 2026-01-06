Robert Clark Bryson

Robert Clark "Rob" Bryson, 76, passed away on December 21, 2025, in Salisbury, Maryland. Born on July 25, 1949, in Washington, D.C., Rob was the son of Robert Pearne Bryson and Ida Frances Bryson. He pursued his education at Pima Community College in Tucson, Arizona, where he earned an Associate of Arts degree in Information Technology. His professional life was marked by a dedicated career as the IT manager at Choptank Health Systems in Denton, Maryland, where he worked until his retirement.
