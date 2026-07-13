Robert D. Jones, 82, (Bobby), of Salisbury MD, son of Henry Givans and Maryland Priscilla Jones went to be with his Lord and Savior on July 11, 2026. He is preceded in death by his wife, Rebecca P. Jones. He is survived by his brother, David H Jones of Haymarket, VA, and sons, Brian and Bill of Vail, Colorado and Frisco, Texas, respectively. His grandchildren, Amanda, Olivia, Ryan and Jack all reside in Texas.
Extended family in the Maryland area include nephews, Christopher Sterling and G.W. Oakley, both of Salisbury, and nieces, Allison Smith of Delmar, MD, Faye Marcucci and Karen Cinibulk of Northern Virginia, as well as Cindy O'Neill of Atlanta, Georgia. He was also preceded in death by his niece, Lori-Beth Sterling.
Bobby was a businessman and entrepreneur in the Delmarva area for decades, who built quality custom homes for hundreds of shore residents. His other ventures included commercial and residential insulation and home and commercial building renovations. Diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in 2020, he fought bravely and with a fundamental resolve for over 5 years. He used this "bonus years" gift - as he called it - to be with family and friends and deepen his relationship with God. His passions in life included his family, bird watching, the Baltimore Orioles, and outdoorsmanship. Bobby was a devoted and caring husband and father and positively impacted many who he met in his years. Bobby was a veteran of the US Army Reserves and Maryland National Guard.
Private services will be held at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements are in care of Holloway Funeral Home, 501 Snow Hill Road, Salisbury, MD 21804. Please leave condolences for the family at www.hollowayfh.com.