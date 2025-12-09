Robert E Ailes

Robert E. "Bob" Ailes, 81, passed away peacefully on Saturday, November 15, 2025, at Delmar Villas Hospice Care in Delmar, Maryland, after a prolonged illness. He was born on August 13, 1944, in Washington, D.C., to the late Charles C. Ailes Sr. and Margaret Mey Ailes. Bob was preceded in death by his devoted wife, Carol Phillips Ailes; by two older half-siblings, Charlotte A. Ingram and Charles C. Ailes Jr.; and by his nephew, Benjamin Ailes, who was killed in Korea.
