Dr. Robert H. Wheelock, 83, of Ocean City, MD, previously of Weston, MA, died from complications of leukemia on 8 August, 2022. Dr. Wheelock was born in Newton, MA on 14 November, 1938. He graduated from Webster Central School, NY in 1956, Tufts University in 1960, and the University of Vermont College of Medicine in 1964. He joined the US Navy and interned at the US Naval Hospital, St. Albans, NY in 1956. He qualified and served as a Medical Officer on the nuclear submarine USS Nathanael Greene (SSBN 636) from 1966 through 1967.
