Robert Joseph Cornell

Robert (Bob) Cornell, 71, of Millsboro, DE passed away on Thursday, March 26, 2026, after losing his fight with cancer. Bob was born on May 12, 1954 to Thomas and Eileen Cornell in Boston, MA. Their family later moved to Dover, DE where he grew up with his 3 brothers. After graduating from the University of Delaware with his Bachelor's Degree in 1977, he pursued a successful career as a physical therapist with his longest tenure in Hamilton Township NJ, becoming a partner at HPTS. Whether at the office or doing home visits, helping people was one of his passions.
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