Robert M. Abbott

Robert Michael Abbott, age 59, passed away at his home with his wife beside him on Monday, October 20, 2025. He was born on April 5, 1966, in Dorchester General Hospital Cambridge, MD to Wylie Sr. and Louella (Gray) Abbott. Robert graduated from North Dorchester High School in 1984. Throughout high school and the rest of his life he was a lifelong dedicated waterman. Robert was also a lifelong member of Elliott Island Fire Company, of which he was a past chief.
