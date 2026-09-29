It is with deep sorrow that we announce the passing of Robert Paul Thomas, who departed this life on September 23, 2026, in Snow Hill, Maryland. Born on March 8, 1970, in Baltimore, Maryland, to the late Gilbert and Doris Thomas, Rob, or Bobby as his family called him, had a heart of gold, helpful nature, and lived a life with kindness and unwavering dedication to his family, friends and his beloved beagle Chipper.
Rob, a beloved son, brother, and friend, spent the past several years working for Ocean 1 Hotel & Suites in Ocean City as a hotel clerk while also pursuing his associate's degree in Hospitality Management at Wor-Wic Community College. He took great pride in his work and cherished the relationships he built throughout his life. He had a passion for sports, especially the Atlanta Braves, Washington Redskins (as he always called them), and Baltimore Ravens. He loved spending time with family and is known for his friendly demeanor which left a lasting impression on all who crossed his path.
He leaves behind his dear sister, Robin Thomas; sister Michele (Thomas) McCauley and her husband Joe; brother, Gilbert "Butch" Thomas and his wife Jackie; sister, Mary Thomas; and twin brother, Chuck Thomas and his wife Melissa, as well as numerous nieces and nephews, their families, including his cherished great-nieces and nephews. Rob's absence will be deeply felt within his family and the community he served with dedication and grace.
There will be a Memorial service on Saturday, November 21, 2026 at 2:00 p.m. at Holloway Funeral Home 501 Snow Hill Rd. Salisbury, Maryland 21804 with a calling hour from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m. For those unable to travel, the service will also be streamed live. We invite attendees to honor Rob by wearing a sports jersey to the service.
In this difficult time, we invite friends and loved ones to join us in celebrating Bobby's life and the many memories we shared with him. In lieu of flowers, consider donating to the Wicomico Humane Society, Worcester Humane Society, a local dog rescue, or to plant a tree in memory of Rob, please visit our floral store.