Robert Warren Willaims of Ocean Pines was ninety when he passed away on September 3rd 2026. Bob was preceded in death by his wife of sixty-two years, Dorothy Creighton Williams. The son of Wilfred and Irene Williams, he grew up in West Orange, NJ with his brother, Jack. He attended the New Jersey Institute of Technology for mechanical engineering. He was then drafted into the US Army and was stationed in Aschaffenburg, Germany for two years. Upon his return he met Dottie and they were married the following summer. The majority of his career was spent at Sequa Corporation Metal Coating Division. As an Engineer and inventor, he held fifty-six US patents and twelve international patents. He traveled frequently for business to Europe, Asia and Africa. He was a parishioner of Saint Jon Roman Catholic Church. As an epicurean, he loved fine dining. A passionate golfer, he had won numerous tournaments and made six holes-in-one. He was an avid sports fan. Football, baseball and women's basketball were his favorites. He loved music, Travel and time with his family and friends. He leaves behind his children, Robert Williams Jr., Dr. Lori Williams (Kevin Carlile), Valerie Williams (Mike Peerenboom). He is also survived by his grandchildren, Taylor Williams Rthbell, Spencer Williams Rothbell, Theo Williams, Eloise Pike (Jon Dykes) and his great granddaughter, Penelope. Those left to cherish his memory include his brother, Jack Williams and his sisters-in-law, Salome and Bonnie Creighton, along with many nieces, nephews, cousins and dear friends. He was a gentleman and every sense of the word and he will be mourned deeply. The Funeral Service will be held at Saint John Neumann Church, Ocean Pines at 11:00, Monday, September 28th, 2026 followed by a private interment.