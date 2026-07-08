Robin Guy Lewers, 74, transitioned peacefully into the arms of his Lord and Savior at the home of his daughter and son-in-law in New Church, VA, on Sunday, July 5, 2026, surrounded by family.
He grew up in northern Accomack County on the family potato farm and was the middle son of the late Helen Pruitt and Eugene Lewers, Sr.
Robin graduated from Atlantic High School with 48 wonderful classmates in the Class of '70. He was a lifelong member of Atlantic United Methodist Church and, more recently, attended and was a member of Cokesbury Community Church in West Pocomoke. He enjoyed being at the dragstrip and spending time with his racing family at US 13 Dragway in Delmar, DE.
As a music lover, he formed the band The Robin Hoods while in high school with his good friends, John Abbott, Paige Trader, and Wayne Revell. Later, he played with The Astrotones dance band for several years and other groups on the Shore. Other favorite interests included playing golf, playing bridge, and working on classic cars. His favorite color was chrome, his favorite cologne was Chrome, and his favorite candy bar was Baby Ruth.
He was an owner and partner in the family business, L&L Car Care in Oak Hall, for many years and later was employed at Midway, Inc., Nocks Tire, and Stevenson Equipment/Atlantic Tractor LLC before retiring from Gibbons Auto Parts and Service, where he had a special bond with owner Jimmy Holloway.
He is survived by his wife, Margaret Miller Lewers; daughters, Kelly Hewett (Larry) and Whitney Frey (Brien); bonus daughters, Kelly Phillips (Corey) and Judy Dykes (Paul); brother, Todd M. Lewers (Jane); nephew, Guy Lewers; niece, Dr. Amy Cortis (Max); brother-in-law, Bill Miller, Sr.; sister-in-law, Doris Carey; and nephews Billy Miller (Kayla) and Lee Carey (Jo Ellen). He was also blessed with 10 grandchildren: Shaelyn Frey Lantz (Gabe), Cassidy Frey, Kyli Hewett, Harris Hewett, Reese Phillips, Sloan Phillips, Ashley Ennis (Brandon), Lauren McGee (Alex), Katie Dykes, and Joey Dykes; and three great-grandchildren: Bentley Ross, McKenzie Boyko, and Adalynn McGee. Also left to cherish his memory are special cousins Sheila Lee, Janice Brothers, and Rex Lewers, as well as several other relatives, former co-workers, and friends.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his brother, Gene Lewers, Jr.; his paternal grandparents, Bessie and Guy Lewers; and his maternal grandparents, Blanche and Jack Pruitt.
The family would like to thank the staff of Riverside Shore Palliative Care and Hospice, caregiver Joyce Wharton, the doctors and staff at TidalHealth Berlin Emergency Department, Air Methods Transport, the Massey Cancer Center at VCU Health, St. Mary's Hospital, and Bon Secours Imaging at Reynolds Crossing in Richmond, VA, for their exceptional care and support.
A celebration of life will be held at the Elks Lodge #1624, 1944 Worcester Highway, Pocomoke, MD, on Saturday, August 1, at 1:00 p.m., with Reverends Maury Enright and Larry Reed officiating. Food and fellowship will highlight the festivities.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Racers for Christ (www.teamrfc.org), Prison Fellowship Ministries (www.prisonfellowship.org), or your local Christian radio station.