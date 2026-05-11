Robin Weitzel Beattie was born July 16, 1959, in Salisbury, MD and died on May 8, 2026. Robin is survived by her husband Mac Beattie, her two amazing children, Ryan Weitzel of Salisbury and Leah Weitzel of Houston, TX, her father Robert Malone, brother Bobbie Malone (Ginnie) and sister Sherry Minner (Michael) and several beloved nieces and nephews and their children all of Salisbury as well as Dee Weitzel, dear friend and other mother to Ryan and Leah.
Mother Margaret Malone died just two years ago. Additionally, Robin's in-laws, Ruth and Al Beattie, have always been there to lend a hand.
Robin's guiding passion was the nurturing, care, and love of young children. She worked for many years at the Salisbury School, Wicomico Board of Education, and the Center for Clean Start. She loved doing crafts of all types with children and by herself and could often be found collecting shells and sea glass and gathering beads of all descriptions. Robin lived through three bouts of breast cancer, living with this last round for over six years. She had Hoover, her Sheepadoodle (along with her sweet husband) to thank for keeping her energy up and making her move daily.
Robin loved nature and being outside. Should you wish to honor her, kindly plant a tree or flower in remembrance or donate to any charity helping children with learning disabilities. Please consider a donation at Landmark College, a school specializing in teaching people with learning disabilities, by mail at 19 River Road South, Putney VT 05346, or online at landmark.edu; please reference the scholarship program in honor of Robin Beattie.
A memorial service will be held Tuesday, May 12, 2026 at 2:00 P.M. at Holloway Funeral Home, 501 Snow Hill Road. Visitation will be from 1:00 P.M. to 2:00 P.M. Interment will be private for the family.
Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home, P.A., 501 Snow Hill Road.