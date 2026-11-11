Roger Lee Navarro, 87, of Salisbury, Maryland, passed away unexpectedly on November 6, 2026, at Sentara Leigh Hospital in Norfolk, Virginia.
Born on December 4, 1938, in Nassawadox, Virginia, he was the son of Lawrence James Navarro and Elizabeth Burnette Navarro. Throughout his life, Roger was known for his strong sense of duty, his faith, and his kindness.
Roger graduated from Virginia Polytechnic Institute in Blacksburg, Virginia, in 1960 with a degree in mechanical engineering. He dedicated much of his professional life to NASA at Wallops Flight Facility on Wallops Island, Virginia, where he eventually retired as manager of the Aeronautical Branch in 1995.
Roger married Virginia Buchanan in 1959 in Cape Charles, Virginia. They had met in eighth grade, and their relationship grew into a lifelong love that endured until her passing on February 28, 2018. Their devotion to one another was beautiful to witness and served as an example of a lasting and loving marriage.
Roger is survived by his daughter, Virginia Ann Navarro of Salisbury, Maryland; his sister, Anna Faye Elkins of Salisbury, North Carolina; his niece, Julie Evers (Frank) of Salisbury, North Carolina; and his nephew, Neil Avant (Felicia) of Elizabethtown, North Carolina. He also leaves behind a special friend, Lois Saunders of Romancoke, Maryland, who brought him much happiness and companionship.
He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Virginia B. Navarro, and his parents, Elizabeth and Lawrence Navarro.
Roger greatly enjoyed attending sporting events with his close friend, Ralph Murray, who shared his enthusiasm for Salisbury University athletics. Together, they attended numerous basketball, football, and baseball games. They also made many trips to Camden Yards in Baltimore to cheer on the Orioles and traveled to several other places to follow their favorite sports teams. These friendships and shared experiences brought Roger tremendous enjoyment.
Roger's faith was central to his life. He was a devoted member of Atlantic Baptist Church in Atlantic, Virginia, where he served as a deacon for several years. He also dedicated 50 years to teaching Sunday School. Preparing his lessons was a labor of love, and he spent many hours each week ensuring that his class received thoughtful and thorough instruction. Roger lived each day exemplifying Christ's love through his words and actions. His integrity was unequaled. He treasured every opportunity to worship at Atlantic Baptist Church and held tremendous affection for its congregation.
Roger had another special love in his life: Simon, his Havanese grand-dog. He delighted in spending time with Simon, throwing toys, sharing treats, and taking short walks together. Simon adored his grandfather, and their special bond brought joy to them both.
A service celebrating Roger's life will be held on Saturday, November 14, 2026, at Atlantic Baptist Church, in Atlantic, Virginia. Visitation will take place from 1:00 to 1:45 PM followed by the service at 2:00 PM. A reception will be held following the burial at the Atlantic Volunteer Fire Company.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Atlantic Baptist Church, 10084 Atlantic Rd, Atlantic, Virginia 23303. Phone: 757-824-5034.
Roger will be remembered as a man of deep faith, unwavering integrity, and a strong sense of duty. His kindness, wisdom, and devotion to those he loved will remain in the hearts of all who knew him. He will be greatly missed.