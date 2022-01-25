Ronald Robert Hudson, Sr., 79, of Eden, died on Thursday, January 13, 2022 at his son’s home. Born on July 20, 1942 in Milford, DE, he was the son of the late Frank Robert Hudson and Doris Virginia Gooner Hudson.
Ronald served in the United States Air Force from 1960 until 1962. He worked for many years at the Ahoin Company until 1980. In 1981 he began working for Columbia Vending and remained there until retirement.
In addition to his parents, he preceded in death by his wife, Mary A. Hudson and his brother, Steven Barry Hudson.
