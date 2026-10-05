Ruby Brown Bowmann, age 97, passed away peacefully on September 29, 2026. Born on February 19, 1929, in New Church, Virginia, Ruby was a daughter of the late John Burley Tarr and Sallie Hinman Tarr. She lived a full and vibrant life, cherished by friends and family alike.
Ruby was the proud recipient of a General Secretarial degree from Beacom College and dedicated a significant portion of her life to her work in the secretarial field. Ruby served as a secretary for esteemed organizations, including Campbell Soup from 1983 to 1993, Miles Building Supply from 1993 to 1998, and Moore's Business Forms from 1998 to 2008.
In addition to her professional accomplishments, Ruby had a deep passion for boating, fishing, and travel. Among her proudest achievements was the certificate she received from Celebrity Cruises for crossing the Panama Canal on December 2, 1998, a testament to her adventurous spirit. She was also a dedicated member of the Pocomoke Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary, celebrating over 50 years of service to her community.
Ruby is survived by her loving nephews, John F. Scott (Debra) and Robert H. Scott, Jr.; as well as great-nieces and great-nephews, that loved her and will miss her dearly.
In addition to her parents, Ruby was preceded in death by her first husband, Robert Brown in 1991; second husband, Charles Bowmann in 2006; sister Mabel Tarr Scott in 2005; brother-in-law Robert H. Scott, Sr. in 1962; and niece Pauline Fuller Hinton in 2011.
A graveside service will be held in Ruby's honor at Remson Cemetery on October 7, 2026, at 11:00 AM.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Pocomoke Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary, in recognition of Ruby's long-standing commitment to this organization. Ruby will be deeply missed, yet her spirit will continue to inspire those who knew and loved her.