Russell Wallace Twilley, owner of Twilley Irrigation Systems, died peacefully June 13, 2026, a little over a year after being diagnosed with ALS- amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, more commonly known as Lou Gehrig's disease. His wife Brenda was his sole caregiver and was by his side when he left this world just as the sun was rising on June 13. He was 72.
Born Feb. 11, 1954, he was the son of the late Floyd A. and Ruth J. (Clark) Twilley. As a child, he lived in the Pittsville area before moving with his family to a subdivision east of Salisbury, where he attended Wicomico High School and graduated in 1972.
Immediately after graduation Russ joined his father at Miller Electric and worked as an apprentice while studying to become a journeyman electrician and worked there for 13 years. In 1985 his love of landscaping inspired him to start a business where he specialized in the installation of sprinkler systems for many local builders. He later added to his business what became a signature specialty - building decorative koi fish ponds. His residence in the Kilbirnie neighborhood was a showcase for his talents and creativity.
His outgoing personality and no-nonsense work ethic won him admirers and loyal customers, including some of Salisbury's most visible businesses and institutions.
Russ was an avid consumer of current events, sci-fi lover and he became quite the fan of Facebook! He loved posting pictures of his yard and especially his Wednesday camel themed Hump Day postings which became a favorite among many friends and followers. Through Facebook he showcased his personality and ever present positivity through loss and in the midst of ALS.
An enduring childhood memory was a cross-country trip with his parents and two brothers in a pop-up camper. He was the first youngster in his suburban Salisbury neighborhood in the 1960s to own a "spider" bike, replete with a U-shaped handle bar and "banana" seat. Many good times were had with his friends in the Salisbury neighborhood of Crestwood. When he became eligible to drive, his car of choice was an AMC bright yellow Javelin later replaced with his well known 1977 brown van which he drove for at least 30 years!
A true Eastern Shoreman with "sand in his shoes," as Russ' business prospered, he and his family liked to escape to the Caribbean with their pristine beaches and turquoise water, which often provided material for his colorful storytelling upon returning stateside. His backyard and the beach at Ocean City, it could be said, were his happy places.
Russ is survived by the love of his life, Brenda. Their 52nd anniversary would be June 22nd, a daughter Mallory Sawyer, grandchildren Hayley and Cole Jones; a younger brother, Victor W. Twilley (Phyllis), niece Megan T. Baker (Gus) and the Baker's three daughters.
In addition to his late parents, he was pre-deceased by a son, Justin Ruark Twilley, a daughter, Amanda Meredith Twilley; a nephew, Ryan Christopher Twilley and older brother Floyd A. Twilley, Jr. as well as his in-laws, Ruth and Albert Ruark.
Arrangements are in the care of the Holloway Funeral Home P.A., 501 Snow Hill Rd., Salisbury, MD 21804. Please visit www.hollowayfh.com to express condolences to his family. A celebration of life / memorial will be scheduled at a future date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in his memory may be made to ALS Foundation, or National Brain Tumor Society in memory of our daughter Amanda.