If greatness was measured by one's sense of humor, culinary skills, or selflessness, there was no greater than Ryan James Mitchell, born on March 18th, 1971. On June 20th, 2025, the day he passed, he left us with teary eyes and heavy hearts, but for Ryan Mitchell, that would be a first. Every day, he brought a charm and fun that would make you spit out your coffee. He was always smiling, always cracking jokes, and always friendly in a charming, old-fashioned way. A sentiment true to him is that a friend was more, a friend was family, and family was loved, cherished, and most importantly, fed. Whether you saw him in uniform or out, you were family.
