Sara (Sally) Livingston (75) died on Thursday, June 4, 2026, at Coastal Hospice's Stansell House. Sally was born in Salisbury, Maryland to William J. and Elizabeth H. McClelland on August 18, 1950.
Sally graduated from James M. Bennett Senior High School in Salisbury and was a proud member of the Class of 1968. She received her Bachelor of Science degree in Elementary Education from Averett College in Danville, Virginia. She taught in both Montgomery County and Wicomico County schools for more than 17 years. She completed her Master's equivalency in Elementary Education from Salisbury University. She retired in 2000.
Sally loved teaching and cherished her time in the classroom. She taught several grade levels and was teaching Title I mathematics at Prince Street School upon her retirement.
Sally is survived by her husband, of 53 years, Hugh; and two children William (Clay) Livingston (Emily) of Pawleys Island, SC and Elizabeth (Beth) Godfrey (Kevin) of Charlotte, NC. She is also survived by four grandchildren - Anna Kate Livingston, Sarah Livingston, Molly Anne Godfrey, and Grady Godfrey - as well as her Sister-in-law, Susan McClelland of Richmond, VA and several nieces and nephews.
As you would expect, Sally loved her children deeply, but her grandchildren were the highlight of her life. She was so proud of their accomplishments but never hesitant to "share" her opinion. I think we can all remember that an adverb tells what, when, where, and how! Sally always demanded proper manners, "Are we out?".
Sally was proceeded in death by her parents and her brother William J. McClelland, III.
Sally was blessed with many friends including her cherished Champagne Ladies. In her last few years, caregivers from Shawna's Healing Hands provided her with exceptional kindness and care.
A celebration of her life will be held at Asbury United Methodist Church, 1401 Camden Avenue, Salisbury, MD on June 16, 2026, at 2:00PM.
Donations in Sally's memory may be made, at your discretion, or to "The Very Special Fund" c/o Asbury United Methodist Church Trustees, 1401 Camden Avenue, Salisbury, MD 21801.