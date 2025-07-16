Sharon Ann Byrd, age 72, of Eden, Maryland, passed away peacefully on July 11, 2025 at her dream home with her loving husband at her bedside. Born in Wheeling, West Virginia on August 24, 1952, Sharon was a devoted wife of 54 years, a mother, and a friend of many. She loved God and was a Sunday school teacher early on. Sharon was known by all as a loving, caring, selfless individual that presented an unwavering kindness towards all no matter who you were or where you came from.
